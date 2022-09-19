Mandan man pleads guilty to attempted murder

A Mandan man has pleaded guilty to four counts of attempted murder tied to an early January shooting.

Arthur Dunlap, 57, was accused of firing shots toward a car that four people were in or around, according to Mandan police. The alleged incident followed an argument that escalated into a physical altercation, authorities said. Nobody was injured.

Dunlap in March pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder charges, felony reckless endangerment and misdemeanor discharge of a firearm in city limits. He pleaded guilty to all of the charges at a Monday change-of-plea hearing. He’ll be sentenced later.

South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen ordered a presentence investigation.