A Mandan man accused of having 700 videos and images of child sexual abuse on his phone has pleaded guilty to a federal sex crime.

Trevor Duenas, 21, was charged in state court in May 2022. A federal grand jury in July indicted him on a charge of distribution of images depicting the sexual exploitation of children, court records show. He entered the guilty plea Tuesday. He’ll be sentenced June 1.

Duenas faces a possible 20-year prison sentence and a $250,000 fine, court documents show. The attorney listed for him in court records declined comment when contacted by the Tribune.

Authorities arrested Duenas after executing a search warrant at a Lewis Road Northwest residence, according to an affidavit. They were following up on tips from August 2020 to March 2022, with most dated between March 17 and March 29 of 2022.

Officials found 23 files had been uploaded to accounts associated with email addresses that Duenas later admitted owning, authorities allege. The files depicted girls ages 6-16 engaged in sexual conduct, the affidavit states.

Investigators said they found 500 videos and 200 images on Duenas’ phone. He admitted to possessing and distributing the materials since moving to North Dakota in 2020, according to the affidavit.