Mandan man charged with attempted robbery

A Mandan man is charged with attempted robbery after allegedly pointing a knife at a Bismarck convenience store worker and demanding money from the register.

Jacob Thomas, 29, faces a possible 10-year prison sentence if he's convicted. He made his initial court appearance Tuesday.

Police were called to the Loaf ‘n Jug on North Washington Street about 7 p.m. Friday, according to an affidavit. The worker gave police a description and they arrested Thomas at an apartment complex a block south of the store. The worker told police the suspect had approached the counter and demanded money after pulling a black knife from his pocket. Surveillance footage confirmed Thomas as the suspect, police said.

Thomas had two knives on him when arrested, according to authorities. He allegedly said he placed the knife on the counter so the worker would know he had it on him, the affidavit states. He did not get any money from the store.

No attorney is listed for Thomas in court records.