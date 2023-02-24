Mandan firefighters battled heat and heavy smoke in extinguishing a mobile home fire on Poplar Street Thursday night.

Crews were called to the 700 block about 7:45 p.m., according a department Facebook post. The smoke presented zero-visibility conditions throughout the structure from a fire in the rear. Firefighters put it out in about 30 minutes.

The fire is still under investigation but is believed to have started accidentally, the department said. Nobody was injured. The Mandan Police Department and Metro Area Ambulance Service also responded.