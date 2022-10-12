 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man hurt in Wells county train-semitrailer crash

An Anamoose man was seriously injured when the semitrailer he was driving collided with a Canadian Pacific Railway freight train in Wells County.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday at a crossing 5 miles south of Harvey. The semi driven by Rodney Lund, 65, failed to come to a complete stop at the crossing that was marked with stop signs, and was struck on the driver side while crossing the tracks, the Highway Patrol reported.

Lund was flown to a Bismarck hospital. The Patrol said he has injuries that are serious but not life-threatening.

The status of the train wasn't immediately clear. The Patrol said it would be inspected before being returned to service.

