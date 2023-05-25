Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A 58-year-old Valley City man was killed when a rock dropped by a semitrailer went through the windshield of his pickup truck and struck him.

The incident happened about 8 miles south of Verona on state Highway 1 shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, according to the Highway Patrol.

As the two vehicles neared, the semi's belly dump trailer unintentionally released a load of rock onto the roadway, and a loose rock went through the pickup driver's windshield. He was taken to a hospital in Oakes, where he died of his injuries. His name wasn't immediately released, pending notification of relatives.

The semi driver was identified as Lyle Hanson, of Valley City. Neither he nor pickup passenger Gary Engstrom, of Leeds, was hurt.

The Patrol is continuing to investigate.