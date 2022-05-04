Man arrested in Bismarck airport attack accused of kicking jail guard

A man in custody for allegedly disrupting the power supply at the Bismarck Airport and attacking a police officer in the airport terminal has been accused of kicking a jail guard in the knee.

Christopher Fonseca, 34, told two guards who were attempting to move him to another cell that he would not go back into a “tomb or cell,” according to an affidavit. He looked at each guard after they helped him to his feet, then allegedly kicked one of the guards in his right knee.

Fonseca is charged with felony simple assault on a peace officer or correctional officer, court records show. His initial court appearance is Thursday. No attorney is listed for him.

The incident allegedly occurred on March 20, a few days after Fonseca was arrested for an attack on an airport officer. Police say he had a box cutter and brass knuckles in his possession when he was arrested. The officer suffered bruising and cuts that required stitches.

Airport officials told police that Fonseca before attacking the officer turned off electrical breakers at the airport’s information technology operation building. The building controls the airport's internet; security; radios; and runway, taxiway and wind sock lights, the affidavit states. A backup generator kicked in and returned power to all systems. No flights were disrupted.

Fonseca in the airport incident is charged with felony simple assault and reckless endangerment, and misdemeanor criminal mischief and carrying a concealed weapon. He has not yet entered pleas. No court dates are listed in the case.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

