A New Town man charged with attempted murder in a February shooting in Mandan has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

Cyrus Lovejoy, 29, at a Tuesday hearing pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault under the terms of a plea agreement with prosecutors. He also pleaded guilty to felony reckless endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of discharging a firearm in the city.

The charges stem from a February incident in which a 24-year-old woman was shot in Mandan, according to police affidavits. The woman told police she and Lovejoy were friends, and had been driving around in his pickup. Lovejoy allegedly picked up another person and told the woman to leave the vehicle, and when she refused he shot her and pushed her out of the truck, authorities said.

Bismarck police later located the pickup in the Ramkota Hotel parking lot. Lovejoy fled on foot but was detained a short time later, according to the affidavit. Officers found blood on the truck's front passenger seat area, and an apparent bullet hole in the front passenger door, authorities said.

Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Joshua Breeze told South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen on Tuesday that attempted murder would be hard to prove and that the aggravated assault charge better applied under the circumstances. The victim in the shooting approved of the agreement, the prosecutor said.

The three-year sentence is more than the two-year mandatory minimum for aggravated assault, defense attorney Garrett Ludwig said. Lovejoy also will get substance abuse and domestic violence treatment, and by taking responsibility has spared the victim from going through trial, Ludwig said.

Borgen also ordered Lovejoy to spend three years on supervised probation upon his release. The judge left open for 30 days the issue of restitution to the victim.