Federal investigators have recovered more than $186,000 in back wages for workers at a Bismarck-based security services provider, according to the federal Labor Department.

Officials said 10-Code LLC violated Fair Labor Standards Act overtime provisions by paying salary for all hours worked and straight time for overtime. Investigators recovered $186,172 for 52 employees.

“Business operators cannot casually decide to pay workers as salaried without examining whether or not they meet the salary exemption requirements,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Chad Frasier in Denver. “By doing so, 10-Code LLC clearly violated federal laws by denying workers all their hard-earned pay.”