Juveniles arrested in Mandan smoke shop burglary

Mandan police arrested two juveniles in connection with a Sunday break-in at a Memorial Highway smoke shop.

The boys, ages 15 and 13, are charged with burglary, according to the police department. A 14-year-old girl is charged with possession of stolen property.

Police early Sunday responded to a call of a burglary at Moe’s Smoke Shop. A glass door had been shattered by a rock and many vaping products were missing. Video showed two people were involved, police said.

The two boys were identified shortly after the burglary. They were arrested Monday when police executed a search warrant at a Mandan home. Some of the stolen items were recovered, and the 38-year-old mother of the teens was arrested on drug charges, police said.