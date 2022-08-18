Jury awards $175 million in second Expressway crash trial

A new jury has awarded a total of $175 million in damages to the families of two women who were killed and to the survivor who was severely injured in a 2015 crash on the Bismarck Expressway.

The amount is much lower than the initial $1.2 billion award, which the state Supreme Court sent back for a new trial.

The suit was filed by the families of Taylor Goven, 21, of Mandan, and Abby Renschler, 22, of Lincoln, who died in the crash; and Shayna Monson, 21, of Dickinson, who suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Jordan Morsette, 28 at the time of the crash, had a blood alcohol content just less than 0.3% -- more than three times the legal limit of 0.08% -- and was driving the wrong way on Expressway. He pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular injury and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Morsette appealed a 2019 civil trial verdict that totaled $1.2 billion: $885 million in punitive damages, and $242 million in compensatory damages. Punitive damages are awarded as punishment; compensatory damages are to cover losses.

The North Dakota Supreme Court later ruled that the district court was wrong to allow the plaintiffs’ claim for punitive damages. Though Morsette’s conduct could be “characterized as grossly negligent or extremely reckless,” the justices wrote, there were no special circumstances “such as intent to injure or personal ill will toward the plaintiffs, to support a finding of actual malice,” which is necessary when punitive damages are sought. The justices wiped away the monetary award and sent the case back for a new trial.

A jury of nine heard testimony for two days and on Wednesday returned a verdict of $50 million each for the families of Renschler and Goven, and $75 million for Monson.