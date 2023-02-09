A judge has denied a proposed pretrial agreement that would have dismissed a negligent homicide charge against a semitrailer driver involved in a Morton County crash that killed a Montana man.

South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig cited a letter from widow Antonina Walden as a reason for denying the deal. For Walden, whose husband, Scott, died in the crash, the ruling was good news in a year she said has been hard emotionally and physically.

“We were hoping for a miracle and Judge Nesvig is it,” she said.

The defense attorney for driver Hashi Shire said the deal that was rejected was a fair one given the circumstances of the crash.

The proposed agreement between Shire, 37, of Richfield, Minnesota, and Morton County State’s Attorney Allen Koppy would have suspended for six months the prosecution of a felony negligent homicide charge and a misdemeanor charge of aggravated reckless driving. If Shire stayed out of trouble during that time, the charges would be dismissed.

The proposed agreement, Antonina Walden said, “isn’t right.”

“The state has evidence that (Shire) was driving too fast for conditions. He and his passenger were recorded discussing that fact,” she said.

Shire in March 2022 was driving a 2020 Freightliner with double box trailers that went out of control on an icy Interstate 94 west of Mandan and crossed the median into oncoming traffic, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The rig collided with the westbound GMC Sierra driven by Scott Walden, of Missoula, Montana, who died a week later from injuries suffered in the crash. Antonina Walden, a passenger in the GMC, suffered serious injuries.

Shire according to a Patrol affidavit “drove without due caution and at a speed to endanger a person.” He was aware of the dangerous driving conditions but was distracted by a conversation with a passenger in the truck, authorities said. He was charged last May.

The proposed agreement stated in part that Shire concedes “There is a substantial likelihood that a conviction could be obtained and that the benefits to society from rehabilitation outweigh any harm to society from suspending criminal prosecution.”

That phrase in the agreement left more unanswered questions for Antonina Walden. She felt the next step in the case was a jury trial.

“I’m having a real problem with how we’re going from negligent homicide and aggravated reckless driving to dismissal,” she said in an interview with the Tribune. “Why is (Koppy) telling me he doesn’t have enough to go in front of a jury?”

Walden told Koppy in a Jan. 27 email that she “was very uncomfortable with the agreement.”

“I would prefer that this case goes to trial as originally planned,” she told the prosecutor.

Walden in a letter to Nesvig dated Feb. 1 told the judge she didn’t believe justice was being served by the agreement. She said Koppy told her that another prosecutor brought the charges against Shire and that he did not think the circumstances warranted the charges.

“He clearly had no interest in pursuing the case from the beginning,” she told Nesvig.

Koppy did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.

Shire’s attorney, Thomas Dickson, said the pretrial agreement in the case “is really appropriate."

“He wasn’t speeding or driving recklessly,” Dickson said. “A horrible accident is what it was.”

Dickson said attorneys will address Nesvig’s denial of the agreement at a Friday court hearing. A three-day trial is scheduled to start Feb. 15, according to court records.

Walden has filed a civil lawsuit in federal court seeking unspecified money damages from Shire, his employer and semi owner AJ Logistics, and FedEx Ground Package System, owner of the trailers being pulled by the semi. The nine-count complaint alleges wrongful death and negligence on the part of Shire, as well as negligence in hiring and training by AJ Logistics and FedEx. It also claims that AJ Logistics and FedEx are vicariously liable for Scott Walden’s death through Shire’s employment. The attorney for the defendants did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.