Jamestown man dies in truck-tanker crash

A crash in Stutsman County involving a box truck and a fuel tanker killed a 37-year-old Jamestown man.
Ross Bergquist was driving the box truck and rear-ended the fuel tanker on U.S. Highway 281 as the tanker slowed to make a turn, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Bergquist was pronounced dead at a Jamestown hospital after the crash that happened about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, 3 miles south of the city.
The driver of the tanker wasn't hurt. The Patrol identified him as Cristopher Anderson, 52, of Jamestown.