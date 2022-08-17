Jamestown man arrested after motorcycle, car chase in Bismarck

A chase through Bismarck city streets at speeds double the posted limits ended with the assistance of a state airplane and the arrest of a Jamestown man on multiple charges.

Brandon Schweitzer, 32, fled on a motorcycle after Bismarck police initiated a traffic stop in the 1800 block of East Calgary Avenue about 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to an affidavit. Officers in unmarked vehicles followed for a short time before the North Dakota Highway Patrol airplane started tracking Schweitzer.

Police again attempted to stop Schweitzer in a parking lot on North 19th Street. He allegedly fled south and then east on Century Avenue, reaching speeds of 70 mph in posted 35 mph zones. He at times drove on sidewalks and went the wrong way on one-way streets, police said.

Schweitzer allegedly abandoned the motorcycle about 11:15 p.m. and got into a car driven by a woman. The woman left the vehicle and Schweitzer moved into the driver’s seat. Officers in the Patrol plane observed him speeding, running stop signs and driving without lights, the affidavit states.

The car stopped on North Bell Street, and police placed spike strips at the street’s intersection with West Divide Avenue. The car’s tires were damaged when it drove over the strips, and Schweitzer was stopped and arrested on East Boulevard Avenue, authorities say.

Schweitzer is charged with felony reckless endangerment, four counts of fleeing police, and a misdemeanor for driving under suspension. He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 19. Court records don’t list an attorney for him.

Court records show Schweitzer has three other open court cases, all of which include charges of fleeing police and driving under suspension.