Investigators who joined forces to break up a scheme that aimed to bring drugs into the North Dakota State Penitentiary in Bismarck have been formally recognized.

Participants in the effort called Operation Deep Freeze used information from a number of sources to determine a drug transaction was going to take place near Medina on Dec. 21, 2022, according to the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The temperature that day was 19 degrees below zero, and the wind chill was 43 below.

Penitentiary Intelligence Team members Sgt. Kristyn Heath and Capt. Todd Flanagan relayed information to DOCR Investigator Lori Malafa. She requested assistance from North Dakota Parole and Probation Director Thomas Erhardt. Parole officers Tyler Falk, Corey Kolpin and Dale Ackland continued the investigation and facilitated the operation. Officer Troy Kelly from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Officer Jake Davis from the Stutsman County Sheriff's Office, and Officer John Hirchert from the Stutsman County Drug Task Force conducted surveillance in the Medina area.

Two people were arrested after team members witnessed the drug transaction. Officials say it was part of a larger conspiracy to bring drugs into the penitentiary.

Each team member was honored with letters of commendation, the Parole and Probation Meritorious Service Coin, and the Penitentiary Deputy Warden’s Coin. The investigation is ongoing.