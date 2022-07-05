Investigation ongoing in Mandan parade death of 6-year-old; float owner issues statement

It's not yet known if any charges will be filed in the death of a 6-year-old girl who fell from a float before Mandan's Independence Day parade.

Mandan police were continuing their investigation Tuesday, according to Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten. It's not yet clear if any charges are warranted, she said.

The California girl, who was visiting relatives, was riding on the DK Orthodontics float en route to the parade staging area about 9 a.m. She fell from the trailer on Longspur Trail Southeast and was struck by a tire. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. The girl’s name was expected to be released sometime Tuesday.

“As long as I’ve been here, 45 years, we’ve had some injuries but nothing major, and no fatalities,” Flaten said of the annual holiday parade that draws hundreds of entrants and thousands of spectators.

The parade went on as scheduled Monday.

A Facebook post by DK Orthodontics thanked people for their messages of concern.

“We will be honoring and showing respect to the family during this unspeakable tragedy by showing them love and support,” the post stated. “The DK family asks for your prayers, support, and privacy for the grieving family.”

A representative of the Mandan Progress Organization, the group that organizes Mandan's Fourth of July events, declined to comment on the death Monday, referring Tribune questions to police.

