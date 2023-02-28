A Williston man in prison for a 2021 shooting in Bismarck has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he made video calls and sent texts of a sexual nature to a teenage girl while he was in custody and awaiting trial.

Each of the three felony charges against Jonathan Sanchez, 19, carries a possible 20-year prison sentence if he’s convicted. Sanchez entered the pleas at a Tuesday court appearance.

A Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department affidavit filed in December alleges Sanchez during calls made from the Burleigh Morton Detention Center in August directed a girl under the age of 18 to remove her clothes and perform sexual acts. The girl complied, and Sanchez at one point allegedly asked another inmate to observe the acts, the affidavit states.

Sanchez last October pleaded guilty to attempted murder, terrorizing and reckless endangerment stemming from a November 2021 shooting in Bismarck’s Keelboat Park. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Sanchez on the sex charges is slated for a two-day trial starting May 17. The attorney listed for him in court records did not immediately respond to a request for comment.