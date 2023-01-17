Indiana woman pleads not guilty to email fraud charges

An Indiana woman has pleaded not guilty to charges that she used an email fraud scheme to steal tens of thousands of dollars from a Mandan man.

Bountouraby Kaba, 30, is scheduled for a March 7 trial, according to court documents. She’s charged with computer fraud and two counts of felony theft. She faces a possible 10-year prison sentence on each of the theft charges. Her attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kaba allegedly used an altered email address to get the man to wire almost $58,000 to her account. The man was in the process of purchasing property in northwest Mandan and believed the emails, complete with wiring instructions, were from the title company handling his transaction.

The alteration to the email address changed a suffix of ".com" to ".cam," according to police. Kaba somehow gained access to the title company’s email document format. It’s unclear how Kaba might have known the man was working on the land deal or was about to transfer money. The title company confirmed to police that its email account had not been hacked, authorities said.