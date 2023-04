Bismarck police have given an all clear after dealing with a man at the north Walmart who they said could be armed and was refusing to leave his vehicle.

The department in a Facebook post about noon Tuesday said the man was alone and would not come out of the vehicle to speak with officers. They asked people to stay away from the area until the incident was resolved.

The department gave the all clear about 1:20 p.m.

Walmart management closed the store in the meantime, the department said.