Imprisoned Washburn man pleads guilty to sex crimes

A Washburn man in prison after pleading guilty to rape in Morton County has pleaded guilty to three felony sex charges in Burleigh County.

Authorities accused Aaron Brewer, 33, of using a false name and arranging meetings with a 14-year-old girl. The girl told Bismarck police Brewer represented himself as being 17 and that the two had a dating and sexual relationship. She went to police when she learned his true age and identity through media stories, police said. The charges stem from alleged incidents in March 2020, court records show.

Brewer in March 2021 pleaded guilty in Morton County to luring a 13-year-old girl and having sex with her. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

South Central District Judge Lindsey Nieuwsma ordered a presentence investigation in the Burleigh County case. A sentencing date isn’t listed in court records. Two of the three felony charges against Brewer carry possible life sentences.