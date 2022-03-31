 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Icy streets bring uptick in Bismarck crashes

Bismarck police reported 28 car crashes Wednesday, most of them resulting from icy streets in the morning hours after rain and about half an inch of snow fell overnight.

Twenty-four of the crashes occurred between 6:17 a.m. and 10:21 a.m., according to the department. None resulted in injuries, Lt. Luke Gardiner said, adding that the department sees an increase in crashes any time snow and ice cover the city’s streets.

The department’s five-year daily average is 9.5 crashes per day.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

