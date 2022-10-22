I-94 crash kills Bismarck man, 4 cows

A crash on Interstate 94 in Kidder County killed a Bismarck man and four cows.
Steve Maier, 64, was driving a pickup truck hauling a stock trailer westbound about 9 p.m. Thursday. A westbound SUV driven by Donavan Wick, 64, of Steele, rear-ended the trailer, the Highway Patrol reported.
The impact sent the pickup and trailer into the median a mile east of Steele, where they rolled. Maier was ejected from the truck and later died of his injuries. Four of the 10 cows in the trailer died.
Wick was not hurt, the Patrol said.
The agency is continuing to investigate.