I-94 closed briefly during Tuesday vehicle fire

Authorities on Tuesday closed a portion of Interstate 94 in Billings County while a pickup truck fire was extinguished.

Jason Cronk, 23, of Everson, Washington, was eastbound shortly before 10:30 p.m. when he heard a noise and saw sparks and flames coming from his 2004 Ford F-450, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. He pulled over and got out of the vehicle.

The eastbound lane of the interstate was shut down for about 30 minutes while emergency responders put out the fire. The Billings County Rural Fire Department, Billings County Sheriff’s Office and Golden Valley Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene, which is about 6 miles east of Medora.

