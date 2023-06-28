Four Bismarck residents including a child were seriously injured in a head-on crash involving a car and an SUV in the northeast part of the city on Wednesday.

A Ford Taurus traveling southbound on Centennial Road swerved across the center line into the northbound lane about 8:20 a.m., striking an oncoming GMC Terrain near Knudsen Avenue, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. There was no immediate indication of what might have led to the incident. Road conditions were listed as "good" and the weather as "sunny."

The Terrain started on fire, and passing motorists pulled the two occupants from the SUV. The 22-year-old man driving the vehicle and a 40-year-old male passenger were taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The 32-year-old man driving the Taurus and a 7-year-old boy riding in the car also were taken for medical treatment of undisclosed injuries.

The Patrol did not immediately release the names of the people involved. The agency described all the injuries as "serious."

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash. No citations were immediately issued.