Gohl gets 5 years on chase, drug charges

A Bismarck man charged with seven felonies after fleeing police in July has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Joshua Gohl, 38, pleaded guilty to four drug felonies and three felonies related to the chase, according to court documents. South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick accepted the guilty pleas at a Wednesday hearing.

Gohl fled from police after failing to halt for a traffic stop in the 1900 block of East Century Avenue on July 24, according to an affidavit.

The vehicle was tracked by the aerial surveillance team of the North Dakota Highway Patrol to West Arbor Avenue, where it backed into a parked pickup truck and nearly hit a squad car while attempting to flee. The vehicle was then tracked to an East Capitol Avenue motel, where authorities said Gohl fled on foot.

Police searched Gohl after he was handcuffed and said they found a baggie of 29 pills believed to contain fentanyl, two baggies containing a total of five grams of methamphetamine, knives and $1,958 in cash. A total of 153 pills were seized, the affidavit states.

Romanick sentenced Gohl to five years on each of the seven felonies, court records show. He’ll served the time simultaneously.