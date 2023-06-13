A one-vehicle rollover crash in eastern North Dakota's Cass County killed a Georgia man.
Roger Sizemore, 52, of Augusta, Georgia, lost control of the pickup truck he was driving about 2 miles northeast of Amenia, and the vehicle rolled in the ditch. Sizemore was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol.
A service dog was found at the scene and taken to Casselton Veterinary Service for care.
The Patrol is continuing to investigate, including determining when the crash happened.