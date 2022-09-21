Garrison man killed in crash identified

North Dakota’s attorney general says officers were justified in their use of deadly force against a man police say was having a mental health crisis. Attorney General Drew Wrigley, Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner and other officials held a news conference Monday to provide additional information on the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Andrew Martinez in Mapleton on Aug. 1. Wrigley says four officers fired their weapons when Martinez, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, appeared in the doorway of a residence and pointed the weapon at them following a four-hour standoff. Jahner says no shots were fired at officers.