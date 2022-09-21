Garrison man killed in crash identified

Authorities have identified a 33-year-old Garrison man who died in a two-vehicle crash in McLean County.
Marco Arreola-Ibarra was driving a Freightliner truck that was struck by a pickup truck that failed to yield at a rural intersection 14 miles south of Plaza around 9 a.m. Friday, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
The Freightliner rolled into the ditch. Arreola-Ibarra died at the scene. Two passengers suffered unspecified injuries. The Patrol identified them as Alejandro Cebreros-Aguiluz, 27, and Jose Ibarra-Ramirez, 29, both of Garrison.
The woman driving the pickup was not hurt. The Patrol identified her as Kristine Wilkens, 36, of Ryder.
Authorities are continuing to investigate.