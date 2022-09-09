Gackle man charged with negligent homicide in combine death

Stutsman County authorities have filed a negligent homicide charge against the driver of a combine who they say was under the influence of alcohol when the machine struck and killed a South African farmhand.

Ryan Storbeck, 41, of Gackle, also is charged with misdemeanor DUI and false reports to law enforcement in connection with the Tuesday incident, according to an affidavit. Johannes Steenberg, 57, who according to the affidavit is from South Africa but has a temporary residence in rural Gackle, died at the scene.

A deputy Stutsman County sheriff who responded about 5:40 p.m. to the scene northeast of Gackle found evidence that Steenberg’s head had been crushed between the header of the combine and the wheel of a grain cart, the document states.

Storbeck unloaded the combine into the grain cart and went back to the field. He later called another man to check on Steenberg because he didn’t see him in the tractor. The man found Steenberg near the right tire of the grain cart, according to the affidavit.

Storbeck initially told officials he hadn’t been drinking but later allegedly admitted to drinking a six-pack or 12-pack of beer. He allegedly told authorities “they usually start with a 30-pack and today they ran out before they started combining,” the documents states. His blood alcohol content at 8:30 p.m. was 0.11%, and at 9:18 it was 0.09%, according to the affidavit. The legal limit is 0.08%.

Storbeck is to enter pleas at an Oct. 5 preliminary hearing. His defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Negligent homicide carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison.