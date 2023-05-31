Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A freight train derailment in north central North Dakota did not result in any spill of hazardous materials or any injuries.

Six cars on the CPKC train went off the tracks about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday near Balfour in McHenry County, southeast of Minot. The cars were carrying intermodal containers with general freight.

Three of the containers had small quantities of products classified as hazardous materials, including lithium batteries, air bags and four small drums of methanol, a chemical used in products ranging from plastics to fuel. There were no leaks, according to the railroad formerly know as Canadian Pacific.

Diesel fuel from the derailed locomotive was recovered with no leaks.

"There is no threat to the environment and no risk to public safety," the railroad said in a statement.

CPKC emergency response teams and hazardous materials experts remained on scene and were continuing cleanup Wednesday.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

CPKC was formed by the merger earlier this year of the Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads.