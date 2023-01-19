 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fort Totten man sentenced for sex crimes

A Fort Totten man who pleaded guilty to child sex crimes has been sentenced to 27 years in prison.

Authorities began investigating Saunders Jackson, 23, for sexual abuse in August 2020, according to U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider. The investigation revealed three victims, ages 14, 15, and one between the ages of 9 and 12. Authorities say Jackson also provided and at times injected them with methamphetamine.

Jackson in October pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual abuse of a child and two counts of sexual abuse of a minor. U.S. District Judge Peter Welte in addition to the prison time ordered that Jackson spend 25 years on supervised release.

