A former employee of a Bismarck restaurant has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to the Christmas morning theft of a safe and $10,000 from the business.

Wayne Salveson, 45, was charged in January with theft, attempted theft and two counts of burglary, court records show. He pleaded guilty to the charges Wednesday. South Central District Judge David Reich ordered four-year sentences on each of the charges. Salveson will serve them at the same time. He'll also be on supervised probation for three years after his release.

Police say two men broke into Lucky’s 13 Pub on South Third Street about 5:20 a.m., according to an affidavit. They were unable to open the safe, but Salveson allegedly returned later with another man. They hauled the safe, which contained the money, out on a dolly, authorities say.

Police arrested Salveson on Jan. 18 during a probation search at his residence, according to an affidavit.

Another employee recognized Salveson on surveillance video because Salveson had once worked at the restaurant, police said. A probation officer handling Salveson’s case also recognized him, and police identified him by comparing the video to his driver’s license photo.

Salveson according to North Dakota court records has a lengthy criminal history of felony theft and drug convictions and a number of misdemeanors dating to 2007.