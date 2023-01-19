Former employee arrested in Bismarck restaurant burglary

A former employee of a Bismarck restaurant is charged with four felonies for an alleged Christmas morning theft of a safe from the business that held more than $10,000.

Wayne Salveson, 45, faces possible 10-year sentences on the two most serious charges. Court records show he made his initial court appearance Thursday for theft, attempted theft and two counts of burglary. No attorney is listed for him in court documents.

Police say two men broke into Lucky’s 13 Pub on South Third Street about 5:20 a.m., according to an affidavit. They were unable to open the safe, but Salveson allegedly returned later with another man. They hauled the safe out on a dolly, authorities say.

Another employee recognized Salveson on surveillance video because Salveson had once worked at the restaurant, police said. A probation officer handling Salveson’s case also recognized him, and police identified him by comparing the video to his driver’s license photo, according to an affidavit. Police arrested him on Jan. 18 during a probation search at his residence, the document states.

North Dakota court records show he has a criminal history of felony theft and drug convictions and a raft of misdemeanors dating to 2007.