Flags at half-staff for mass shooting victims

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Thursday in memory of the victims of Saturday's mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.

Burgum also encourages residents to lower flags at their homes and businesses. His directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.

A gunman killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations Sunday. The gunman was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a van. The motive is unclear.

