Firefighters halt blaze in apartment bedroom

Bismarck firefighters used a handheld extinguisher on a small fire in a 36-unit apartment building and were able to keep it from spreading beyond the bedroom where it started.

Firefighters about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday responded to the activation of a fire alarm on the 100 block of East Indiana Avenue, according to the Bismarck Fire Department. The fire was started accidentally, the department said. Officials did not give a specific cause. Occupants of the unit were not displaced.

Seven fire units and 22 firefighters were dispatched to the scene. There were no injuries to firefighters or building occupants. Fire damage was limited to one room and there was light smoke damage in the apartment, the department said.