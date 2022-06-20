Fires damage Bismarck apartment building, detached garage; police consider blazes suspicious

Bismarck police and fire officials are investigating early Monday fires that damaged an apartment building and a nearby detached multi-unit garage building in Bismarck.

The separate fires occurring at the same time in the same complex "does appear to be suspicious," Lt. Luke Gardiner said.

Firefighters who responded to the three-story apartment building in the 400 block of West Century Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday found fire showing from the windows of a second-floor apartment, and smoke coming from the garage, according to the Bismarck Fire Department.

Occupants of the 24-unit apartment building were evacuated. Firefighters stopped the flames from traveling through the roof eaves and into the attic, and extinguished the fire in the apartment of origin. They also put out a fire in one of the garage units.

There were no injuries. There was heavy fire and smoke damage to the apartment of origin, and smoke damage throughout the second and third floors of the building, according to the department.

The fire damage in the garage building was limited to the garage of origin, but there was smoke damage throughout that building, as well.

Investigators were working Monday to determine the cause of the fires, according to city Fire Marshal Owen Fitzsimmons.

All of the apartment building's occupants were displaced, he said. Crisis Care Chaplaincy provided them with support in the aftermath of the fire, and the American Red Cross was lining up hotel rooms for those unable to return home by Monday night.

A cleaning company was at the scene, and officials hoped to get some of the least-affected apartments in habitable shape by Monday night, according to Fitzsimmons.

