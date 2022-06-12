 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Finley man killed it 2-vehicle crash

The driver of a motorcycle died from injuries suffered in a head-on crash with a semitrailer on state Highway 26 in Barnes County, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Dustin Miraldi, 51, of Finley, was going east about 8 p.m. Friday when he lost control of his Harley Davidson about 2 miles southwest of Pillsbury, the Patrol said.

The bike overturned, slid into the westbound lane and struck a 1998 Peterbuilt semi pulling an empty flatbed trailer. The semi entered the south ditch with the motorcycle underneath. The Peterbuilt caught fire and burned up, the Patrol said.

Miraldi was ejected from the bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi, Brady Jorissen, 41, of Rogers, was not injured.

Barnes County and Steele County sheriff’s offices, Valley City Ambulance, and Hope Fire and Rescue also responded.

