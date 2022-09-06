Felony charges filed in Bismarck gun, domestic incident

Authorities have leveled six felony charges against a man arrested Friday for allegedly assaulting a woman, pointing a gun at a man, and kicking at and spitting on Bismarck police officers after they arrested him.

Timothy Colton, 32, of Bismarck, made his initial court appearance Tuesday, according to court records.

Police were called to separate incidents at North 17th Street and North 19th Street locations, according to an affidavit. A man told officers he saw Colton hit a woman as the two drove past his home on 17th Street. The man confronted Colton when he pulled over, and Colton allegedly pulled a silver-and-black handgun from a pink backpack, pointed it at the man, and then drove away, the document states.

Officers responding later to a domestic incident on 19th Street found a woman with a bloody nose outside the residence. The woman handed police the backpack and gun, and they arrested Colton inside. He tried to pull away from the officers, and once inside the patrol car allegedly kicked at and spit on two officers.

Colton is charged with felony terrorizing, contact with law enforcement by bodily fluids, criminal trespass, preventing arrest, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a violent felon. He also faces misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and simple assault.

Colton was found guilty of domestic battery in Las Vegas Municipal Court in 2012, police say. He was charged with attempted murder, arson and burglary in a 2017 incident in Las Vegas, according to the affidavit. His defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.