Fargo man sentenced to 3 1/2 years in UTTC damage, shooting

A Fargo man accused of firing shots on a Bismarck college campus and damaging the school’s equipment will spend 3 ½ years in prison.

Damion Proffit, 32, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of terrorizing, reckless endangerment, two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, and fleeing police in connection with the incident on and near United Tribes Technical College, court records show.

The charges are felonies that carry possible five-year prison sentences. He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, wearing a mask during the commission of a criminal offense, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage.

South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen also ordered Proffit to spend three years on supervised probation after this release, court records show. The matter of restitution will remain open for 60 days.

Proffit and his brother Devin Proffit, 29, were arrested in late August. Authorities alleged Damion Proffit drove a United Tribes Technical College utility truck through a fence in the early morning hours of Aug. 25, and that the brothers threatened a man they saw shooting video of them. The man told police one of the men tried to kick in his door before they left.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at the campus and near the same residence about 5:45 a.m. that day, according to an affidavit. Officers found spent shell casings near the house, a bullet hole in an exterior wall of an entryway, and a bullet lodged in the water heater, the document states. Authorities allege video footage from Devin Proffit’s phone shows Damion Proffit firing the gun toward campus. No injuries were reported.

The brothers were arrested a few hours later at a mobile home park adjacent to University Drive, after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop while they were in a stolen car.

Devin Proffit, 29, pleaded guilty to evidence tampering on Nov. 22. A judge ordered him to spend a year on probation. He allegedly told police he threw a gun and magazine out the window of a car after the shooting to protect his brother, who he said is a convicted felon.