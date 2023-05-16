A Fargo man with past firearms and assault convictions has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison stemming from a 2020 incident in which he pulled a gun on Fargo police.

Shawn Larkin, 40, after his prison time must spend three years on supervised release, U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider said.

Police stopped Larkin’s vehicle in September 2020 because his license was suspended. He fought with officers, and while he was on the ground pulled a loaded handgun and pointed it at them, according to authorities. Police said they found two loaded magazines, drugs and drug paraphernalia on Larkin and in his vehicle.

Larkin was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to felony convictions for theft in Wisconsin in 2001, simple assault in Ward County in 2012, and a previous conviction for felon in possession of a firearm in North Dakota in 2013.

The case was investigated by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Fargo Police Department and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.