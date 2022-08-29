Expressway crash kills Mandan man; 4 other weekend fatal crashes in North Dakota

A weekend crash on East Bismarck Expressway killed a Mandan motorcyclist and seriously injured his wife.

Meanwhile, a Tioga man and a Williston woman died in separate crashes in northwestern North Dakota's Williams County over the weekend, and crashes in two eastern counties also led to fatalities.

The Expressway crash happened about 11:15 p.m. Saturday near Cash Wise Foods. Scott Culver, 56, was driving in the right westbound lane when an SUV in the left lane moved to the right, according to Bismarck police. Culver veered right, lost control of his motorcycle and struck a light pole. He was pronounced dead at a Bismarck hospital.

Police said it’s unclear if there was contact between the motorcycle and the SUV, which was driven by Madisyn Heidt, 18, of Mandan.



Culver’s wife, Christa Culver, 54, was following him in a passenger car. After he hit the light pole, her car rear-ended Heidt’s SUV. Christa Culver was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said. She's expected to recover. Heidt did not require medical attention, according to police.



The Police Department’s traffic unit is investigating the crash. The Burleigh County State’s Attorney Office will make a determination on any charges after police file a report.

Other crashes

In Williams County, Kassandra Cote, 29, of Williston, was driving an SUV that crossed the center line on state Highway 1804 and collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by Lester Lafollette, 67, of Williston, according to the Highway Patrol. Cote died at the scene; Lafollette was not injured.

The crash happened a mile west of Trenton about 4:20 p.m. Saturday. At 11:05 p.m., a pickup driven by Darren Linke, 45, of Tioga, collided with a deer on U.S. Highway 2 about 12 miles west of Ray, and the pickup rolled in the median, the Patrol reported. Linke was pronounced dead at a Williston hospital.

Weekend crashes in Richland County in southeastern North Dakota and Ramsey County in the northeast also resulted in fatalities.

Washington Weanquoi, 47, of Fargo, died at the scene of a head-on crash involving two cars on state Highway 13 just east of Barney in Richland County. It happened about 2:15 a.m. on Saturday. Two South Dakota residents in the other car suffered serious injuries, according to the Patrol. The agency is still investigating and didn't say which vehicle was in the wrong lane.

The crash in Ramsey County shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday involved only one vehicle. A 29-year-old Lakota woman died when her SUV went out of control on Highway 2 about 2 miles southeast of Crary. The westbound vehicle rolled in the median, crossed the eastbound lanes and continue to roll, coming to rest in the ditch.

The woman was ejected from the SUV and died at the scene. A girl passenger in the SUV was not hurt. The Patrol didn't say how old she was.