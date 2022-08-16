Expressway Bridge crash brings felony charges

A Mandan man is charged with three felonies after the car he was driving allegedly rear-ended another on the Bismarck Expressway Bridge and injured the driver.

Witnesses told the North Dakota Highway Patrol that Cooper passed them at an estimated 80 mph as they were westbound on the bridge about 9 p.m. Saturday. The Audi was weaving through traffic in the 55 mph zone when it crashed into the left rear end of another vehicle, the Patrol said. That car rolled and the driver was thrown from it. He was transported to a Bismarck hospital for treatment of serious injuries, authorities said.