Dump truck takes out power lines on Expressway

A dump truck's collision with overhead power lines shut down a portion of East Bismarck Expressway on Friday morning.

The truck driven by Ryan Reyes, 34, of Licking, Missouri, turned onto Expressway from South 18th St. about 3:15 a.m. without lowering the dump part of the truck, according to Bismarck police. The truck hit the power lines that go across Expressway at the intersection, and impacted numerous poles and lines.

Expressway was shut down from South 12th Street to Airport Road while crews with Montana-Dakota Utilities and Midco responded. Repairs were completed and Expressway reopened around noon.

Reyes was not hurt, and no other injuries were reported. He was cited for care required.