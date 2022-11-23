Driver sentenced in July crash that killed Hazen woman

The driver of a pickup involved in a summer crash on Interstate 94 that killed a Hazen woman was recently sentenced to three years in prison.

Wyatt Staloch, 27, of Jamestown, pleaded guilty Nov. 17 to charges stemming from the July 12 crash. Southeast District Judge James Hovey further ordered Staloch to pay $5,775 in fines and fees, court documents show.

Staloch allegedly fled the scene after the July 12 collision that killed 42-year-old Christina Anderson, of Hazen. Authorities arrested him later that day. He was charged with felony duty in a fatal accident, duty in an accident involving injury, and duty in an accident involving serious injury.

Hovey on the most serious charge sentenced Staloch to 10 years in prison with seven years suspended. Staloch must also spend three years on supervised probation after his release.

Anderson was a passenger in a westbound pickup that was pulling a flatbed car trailer in the right lane of the interstate, according to the Highway Patrol. The trailer and pickup were rear-ended about 4:10 a.m. by a 2017 GMC pickup driven by Staloch, authorities said. The crash occurred near the Oriska rest area.

The driver of the pickup towing the trailer, 46-year-old Kimberly Bennett, and a 14-year-old girl passenger, both from Hazen, were transported to a Fargo hospital.