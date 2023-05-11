A pickup truck driver accused of hitting and killing a 6-year-old bicyclist in a Watford City apartment building parking lot last month has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts.

Julian Montoya, 19, of Watford City, is charged with negligent homicide and duty in an accident involving death. The two charges together carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. Northwest District Judge Robin Schmidt scheduled a trial starting Sept. 18, court records show.

Montoya is accused of striking the boy the night of Saturday, April 8, while the boy adjusted his bicycle seat. Montoya allegedly went over to the child and apologized, then went to the pickup as though he was going to leave. A witness took the keys and Montoya went inside the apartment building. He returned to the scene a few minutes later, the Highway Patrol said. Montoya allegedly told authorities he thought he was going 5 mph and went into shock after hitting the boy.

The witness told investigators Montoya was going fast as he rounded a corner in the parking lot and made no attempt to stop, according to a Patrol affidavit. Black tire marks after the turn "appear to be skid marks consistent with rear tires spinning due to rapid acceleration," the document states.

The agency does not identify minors because of a state law passed in 2021 that exempts the names of minors involved in a crash from public records laws.

A GoFundMe effort to raise money for the family identified the boy as Ian Garcia. Organizers of the fundraiser said Garcia and his family came from Guatemala a short time ago "to build a future in the United States."