Driver in truck-train crash identified

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the driver of a pickup truck who was killed Tuesday in a collision with a train in Kidder County.

Cole Helmers, 24, of Center, died at the scene of the crash about 4 miles east of Steele, the Patrol said.

Helmers was driving north on 30th Avenue Southeast around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday. The 2007 Chevrolet pickup he was driving struck the second car of an eastbound BNSF Railway train that was traveling at 50-60 mph, the Patrol said. The pickup and the stock trailer it was pulling entered the southeast ditch and rolled. Three cattle in the trailer were killed.