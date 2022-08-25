Driver in fatal Mandan crash sentenced to 2 1/2 years

The driver of a van involved in a fatal Mandan crash last summer has been sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison.

Chad Gourneau, 24, of Mandan, in June pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, and three counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, which all are felonies, and misdemeanor aggravated reckless driving and driving under suspension, court records show. He faced a possible 10-year prison term.

South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig on Thursday suspended half of a five-year prison term on each count and gave Gourneau credit for 402 days served -- a little more than a year. He’ll serve the sentences at the same time, court records show. He must also spend two years on probation after his release.

Gourneau allegedly failed to yield the right of way when attempting to cross Memorial Highway from Third Street Southeast on July 8, 2021. A westbound 2020 GMC pickup struck the passenger side of his van. Van passenger Heather Robbins, 42, of Mandan, was transported to a Bismarck hospital and died from injuries suffered in the crash, authorities said.

Two other women in the van were treated for serious injuries. Gourneau and the 16-year-old boy driving the pickup suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

Police alleged Gorneau fled the scene on foot and at one point denied he was the driver of the van. His attorney argued at Gourneau’s preliminary hearing that his client didn’t flee but only went for help.