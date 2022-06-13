Driver in fatal Mandan crash pleads guilty

The driver of a van involved in a fatal Mandan crash last summer has pleaded guilty to four felony charges.

Chad Gourneau, 24, of Mandan, will be sentenced later. He pleaded guilty Friday to one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, and three counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, court records show. The most serious charge carries a possible 10-year prison term. South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig ordered a presentence investigation.

Gourneau allegedly failed to yield the right of way when attempting to cross Memorial Highway from Third Street Southeast on July 8, 2021. A westbound 2020 GMC pickup struck the passenger side of the van. Van passenger Heather Robbins, 42, of Mandan, was transported to a Bismarck hospital and died from injuries suffered in the crash, authorities said.

Two other women in the van were treated for serious injuries. Gourneau and the 16-year-old boy driving the pickup suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

Police alleged Gorneau fled the scene on foot and at one point denied he was the driver of the van. Defense attorney Justin Balzer argued at Gourneau’s preliminary hearing that his client didn’t flee but only went for help.

Gourneau also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of aggravated reckless driving. No sentencing date is listed in court documents.

