Driver in fatal 2020 crash on I-94 sentenced to 8 years in prison

A Bismarck man convicted of manslaughter for a fatal 2020 crash on Interstate 94 has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

A jury in March found Timothy McLaughlin, 26, guilty of felony manslaughter and two counts of misdemeanor aggravated assault. The charges were filed after a July 15, 2020, crash near Sterling, east of Bismarck. The commercial vehicle McLaughlin was driving struck other vehicles that had stopped for another crash, according to authorities. MariKay Mathes, 52, of Chilton, Wisconsin, died in the second crash.

South Central District Judge David Reich suspended two years of a 10-year prison sentence, court records show. He also ordered McLaughlin to spend two years on supervised probation following his release from prison and make $27,000 in restitution.

An investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol showed that McLaughlin did not brake before the crash, and that he had been distracted by his cellphone. He had been using his phone to search the internet for "adult material," as well as for text messaging and GPS navigation leading up to the crash, a Patrol affidavit alleged.

A total of seven people were injured in the two separate but related crashes, which involved a total of five vehicles -- an SUV, an SUV towing a trailer, two cars and McLaughlin's cube van truck, according to the Patrol. In the initial crash, the two SUVs collided and went into the median, with one overturning onto its side.