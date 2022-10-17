Driver in apartment crash pleads guilty to DUI; trial set on other charges

A Bismarck man has pleaded guilty to one of four charges filed against him after a September crash that allegedly damaged an apartment building and injured someone inside.

Brody Seitz, 29, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI, court records show. He pleaded not guilty to felony criminal vehicular injury and duty in an accident involving injury, and to misdemeanor DUI drugs.

South Central District Judge Lindsey Nieuwsma placed Seitz on probation for a year and suspended a 30-day jail term. She also ordered him to pay $750 in fines and fees.

Seitz is scheduled for a Jan. 11 trial on the remaining charges. The defense attorney listed in court records did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper on Sept. 14 stopped Seitz on U.S. Highway 83 north of Bismarck because his front bumper was dragging, according to an affidavit. Seitz allegedly told the trooper that he had stopped earlier in the parking lot of an apartment building near Cracker Barrel in Bismarck. Seitz said he didn’t think his car was in drive when he stepped on the accelerator and he crashed into the building, according to an affidavit.

An occupant of the building was taken by ambulance to a hospital emergency room for treatment of neck, back and side pain, the document states.

Authorities allege Seitz also backed into another vehicle in the lot, causing heavy damage.

Seitz allegedly told authorities he’d been drinking until 4 a.m. and had also smoked marijuana around that time. His blood alcohol content was 0.124% at 2:06 p.m., and 0.089% at 3 p.m., according to the affidavit. The legal limit for driving is 0.08%.