The driver of a vehicle that fled Bismarck police around midday Saturday was arrested later when the vehicle rolled and burned on River Road.

Derek Hopfinger, 36, of Bismarck, was arrested by Burleigh County sheriff’s deputies, according to Bismarck Police Sgt. Del Gallagher.

Police about 2 p.m. responded to a call of a reckless driver near South Washington Avenue and Bismarck Expressway. An officer found the vehicle near Third Street and Denver Avenue but did not pursue. The vehicle at one point drove in the wrong lane and at the police car, the sergeant said.

Authorities received another call about 2:15 p.m. that a vehicle had rolled and caught fire in the 7200 block of River Road. Hopfinger and a passenger fled but deputies caught them a short time later. Hopfinger is in custody on suspicion of reckless endangerment, fleeing police, DUI and driving under suspension, Gallagher said. The passenger does not face criminal charges but was taken into custody for detox. Neither was injured.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol airplane and the Patrol’s bloodhound were deployed. The Bismarck Fire Department also responded, the sergeant said.